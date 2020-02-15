Leopold’s Ice Cream host book signing

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Saturday was yet another milestone in Stratton Leopold’s enduring legacy.
Leopold and his wife held a signing for a book detailing his life as a Hollywood film producer and ice cream maker.
The book features recipes, celebrity quotes, and customer memories.
Author Melanie Bowden spoke with WTOC about the writing process and the cherry on top that brought the whole project together.
“Really the bonus was Stratton calling me several months ago and saying former President Jimmy Carter had agreed to do the forward for the book, which was really moving and he tied his family experience to the Leopolds and their legacy," said Bowden. "It’s just been a really unique, lovely project.”
Simon spent over two years writing the book.
