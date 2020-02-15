Savannah kicks off season of green with 2020 Irish Festival

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Even though Savannah’s St. Patrick’s Day parade starts next month, some are already kicking off the season of green.
Savannahians gathered at the Civic Center on Saturday to celebrate the first day of the 2020 Savannah Irish Festival.
Co-Vice Chair Deana Shores says they’re expecting nearly 3,000 people this weekend.
“There’s a lot of entertainment, the marketplace...we’ve got people from all over selling their Irish wares so you can come and get your early green clothes for the parade and all the parties," Shores said. "Great jewelry, Irish heritage, code of arms, and historical things, I mean it’s a lot of fun.”
Shores says the festival has a different layout this year to showcase vendors from all over the country.
Danny Drake with the Police Emerald Society of Southeast Georgia says the group has had a booth at the festival for around 15 years.
“We always have a good time," Drake said. "We always have good food and that’s one of the things that we’re here for, to raise money for fallen officers and other projects we have with the Police Emerald Society.”
Shores says the Irish Consulate has helped the festival bring authentic Irish culture to the Savannah community for the past few years. She also says this is the perfect event for anyone who wants to learn more about the Irish and more.
“We try to keep it family-oriented, family entertaining, and it is important to know your roots, whether you’re Irish or anyplace,” she said.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.