Savannahians take steps to end gun violence at Love March

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -People came together on Saturday, taking steps toward ending gun violence at Savannah’s Love March on Saturday.
City leaders, law enforcement, and people in the community all joined in saying violence isn’t going to be tolerated. The group reflected on lives gone too soon, expressing their hope for the legislature to help add more gun laws in the state.
Mayor Van Johnson says the community needs to come together to eradicate gun violence. He says it’s important for people to report any suspicious activity, even if that means you have to turn in a loved one.
“There is no greater weapon to crime eradication than a community that is absolutely fed up, and I will say unequivocally, that crime has no place in their city,” Mayor Johnson said.
If people do want to make a report, they can do it anonymously by calling CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020.
