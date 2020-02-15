3 shot at eatery owned by Kandi Burruss of ‘Real Housewives’

In this image from video provided by WSB-TV, police officers stand outside Old Lady Gang restaurant Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, in East Point, Ga. Three people were shot and wounded at the restaurant just outside Atlanta that's owned by singer and “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss. A man entered the Old Lady Gang restaurant and targeted another man, East Point police Capt. Allyn Glover told news outlets. Police say two bystanders were also shot, and all three shooting victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries. (Source: WSB-TV via AP)