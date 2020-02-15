Showers move in on Sunday!

We enter an unsettled pattern of weather during the middle of the week. We’ll see increased rain chances Tuesday through Thursday. Tuesday and Wednesday will be warm with highs in the low to mid 70. Cold front moves in Wednesday, allowing temperatures to fall with highs only in the lower 50s on Thursday. Despite the colder air filtering in and what you might be seeing on social media, it looks like we will see rain here in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry based on the current forecast.