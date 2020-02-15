Showers move in on Sunday!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Comfortable weather continues this afternoon into the evening! Cloud cover will increase a bit, but our Saturday evening will be dry with temperatures in he lower 50s to upper 40s after sunset with a northeasterly breeze.
Tybee Tides: 0.6′ 7:30PM | 7.8′ 1:42AM | 0.9′ 8:21AM
Temperatures fall to the mid to upper 40s overnight into our Sunday morning with a few sprinkles possible before sunrise. Sunday will be a gloomier day with more clouds and showers moving in late morning through the afternoon. Most of the rain will be light, but a few embedded moderate showers are possible. If you have outdoor plans, try to get them done as early as possible! Highs reach the low to mid 60s with showers dressing by late evening.
Our roads dry out overnight into Monday morning with temperatures near 50 degrees at sunrise on President’s Day. A few showers are possible under partly cloudy skies, but it will be a drier and warmer day compared to Sunday with highs in the upper 60s.
We enter an unsettled pattern of weather during the middle of the week. We’ll see increased rain chances Tuesday through Thursday. Tuesday and Wednesday will be warm with highs in the low to mid 70. Cold front moves in Wednesday, allowing temperatures to fall with highs only in the lower 50s on Thursday. Despite the colder air filtering in and what you might be seeing on social media, it looks like we will see rain here in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry based on the current forecast.
Friday morning will be very chilly with a chance for a frost and even an inland freeze in the morning along with highs only in the lower 50s in the afternoon.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
