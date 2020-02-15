24th annual Gullah celebration held on Hilton Head Island

Gullah-Geechee women performing one of their traditional dances. (Source: WTOC)
February 15, 2020 at 5:08 PM EST - Updated February 15 at 5:08 PM

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) -If you’re looking for something fun and the opportunity to learn about a new culture, Hilton Head Island is the place to be this weekend.

The 24th annual Gullah celebration offers a two-day Gullah Market with cultural demonstrations, authentic Gullah and African crafts and food for sale, as well as an offering of traditional storytelling, music entertainment and the Celebration of African American Authors.

It is a family-friendly event at Honey Horn. Children four or under can attend for free. The event will continue on Sunday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

