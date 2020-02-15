24th annual Gullah celebration held on Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) -If you’re looking for something fun and the opportunity to learn about a new culture, Hilton Head Island is the place to be this weekend.
The 24th annual Gullah celebration offers a two-day Gullah Market with cultural demonstrations, authentic Gullah and African crafts and food for sale, as well as an offering of traditional storytelling, music entertainment and the Celebration of African American Authors.
It is a family-friendly event at Honey Horn. Children four or under can attend for free. The event will continue on Sunday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.