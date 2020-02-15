Thousands attend annual Savannah Book Festival

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Thousands of people flocked to Telfair Square on Saturday morning for the annual Savannah Book Festival.
The festival is about 10 years in the making. Every year features different authors, coming to town to meet fans and sign books.
One of the information coordinators says each year the festival only gets better.
“We have had some keynote speakers last night was John Gersham and the night before was Joseph Cannon and all the hoopla around that and people just come and enjoy reading it’s so fundamental and exciting,” said Carol Mullen, information coordinator for the festival.
Mullen says if you missed out this year, mark your calendars for next year because the festival is always on president’s weekend.
