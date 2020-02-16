Chatham Co. Police investigate after 2 injured in crash

CHATHAM CO, Ga. (WTOC) -Two people are in the hospital after a crash on Saturday night.
Chatham County Police say they received a call for shots fired in the area of Chief O.F. Love Road on Saturday night.
When officers arrived, they found a car that was involved in a crash. The two occupants were injured but had not been shot. They were taken to the hospital.
Officers found shell casings in the area. Detectives are working to understand the circumstances surrounding the shots fired and the car crash.
