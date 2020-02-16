Final day of 24th annual Gullah market celebrates Lowcountry culture

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The rain didn’t stop family and friends from coming out to Honey Horn for day two of the Hilton Head Island Gullah Celebration.
The annual Gullah market and block party offers an experience into the Gullah culture through authentic Gullah and African crafts, food, and music.
“This is for the native islanders to showcase their talents with food, entertainment, and retail,” said event coordinator Kerri Brown.
The Gullah culture is made up of descendants of enslaved Africans. The word “Gullah” refers to the language the community speaks.
“We still have that heritage and that tradition," said Curtis Barnwell, a sixth-generation Gullah islander. "We’re still going on with it and the story needs to be told. We’re trying to do the best we can do to just keep it going. A lot of people don’t know that there’s native island Gullah people here on Hilton Head Island.”
Organizers say this event is important in teaching people about other cultures and they’re already making big plans for their 25th year.
