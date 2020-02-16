GHSA state tournament first-round results, Sweet 16 match-ups

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The first round of the GHSA state basketball tournament wrapped up on Saturday. Results are below:
Class AAAAAA Boys
- Stephenson (55), Glynn Academy (41)
- Brunswick (76), Lovejoy (68)
- Richmond Hill (65), Morrow (53)
- Tucker (67), Effingham County (56)
Class AAAAA Boys
- Wayne County (57), Jones (56)
- Statesboro (77), Woodland-Stockbridge (46)
- Dutchtown (94), Ware County (47)
- Eagles’ Landing (65), New Hampstead (55)
Class AAA Boys
- Monroe (60), Benedictine (42)
- Pierce County (72), Peach County (55)
- Windsor Forest (79), Murray County (56)
- Beach (67), Worth County (49)
- Long County (61), Rutland (44)
- Westside-Macon (80), Tattnall County (59)
- Johnson (52), Crisp County (44)
- Central Macon (68), Appling County (36)
“Our intensity second half and not getting rattled, getting down," said Head Coach Aaron Clark following the Knights dominating performance. "We’ve been in situations like that before where a team jumps out- we just kind of stayed poised. That was our key word of the day was poise, so we played with a lot of poise to come back.”
Class AA Boys
- Butler (60), Vidalia (56)
- Laney (64), Jeff Davis (44)
- Glenn Hills (72), Woodville-Tompkins (58)
- Swainsboro (72), Jefferson County (52)
Class A Private Boys
- First Presbyterian (64), Calvary Day (55)
Class AAAAAA Girls
- Glynn Academy (52), Mt. Zion-Jonesboro (28)
- Brunswick (53), Stephenson (46)
- Forest Park (63), Bradwell Institute (27)
- Lovejoy (52), Richmond Hill (32)
Class AAAAA Girls
- Eagles’ Landing (69), South Effingham (31)
- Jones County (37), Statesboro (34)
- Wayne County (58), Union Grove (29)
- Woodland-Stockbridge (60), New Hampstead (11)
Class AAA Girls
- Johnson (66), Lumpkin County (38)
- Savannah (51), Worth County (48)
- Monroe (54), Southeast Bulloch (45)
- Tattnall County (51), Central-Macon (38)
- Pierce County (52), Kendrick (44)
- Jackson (54), Brantley County (35)
- Rutland (42), Liberty County (29)
- Beach (56), Crisp County (36)
Class AA Girls
- Vidalia (68), Jefferson County (27)
- Butler (58), Bryan County (54)
- Josey (48), Jeff Davis (20)
- Laney (77), Metter (30)
Class A Public Girls
- Lake Oconee Academy (40), Claxton (30)
- Emanuel Co. Institute (74), Mitchell County (62)
- Montgomery County (54), Macon County (49)
Class A Private Girls
- Savannah Country Day (52), Brookstone (44)
- Galloway (60), Savannah Christian (39)
The Sweet 16 will be played February 19-20, dates and times will be announced later. The match-ups are below:
Class AAAAAA Boys
- Sequoyah at Richmond Hill
- Brunswick at South Cobb
Class AAAAA Boys
- Carver-ATL at Wayne County
- Statesboro at Buford
Class AAA Boys
- Pace Academy at Beach
- Franklin County at Long County
- Cedar Grove at Johnson
- Pierce County at Jefferson
- Cherokee Bluff at Windsor Forest
Class AA Boys
- South Atlanta at Swainsboro
Class AAAAAA Girls
- Sequoyah at Glynn Academy
- Brunswick at Dacula
Class AAAAA Girls
- Wayne County at Buford
Class AAA Girls
- Beach at Cedar Grove
- Morgan County at Tattnall County
- Savannah at North Hall
- Pierce County at Jefferson
- Fannin County at Johnson
Class AA Girls
- Banks County at Vidalia
Class A Public Girls
- Montgomery County at Greenville
- ECI at Calhoun County
Class A Private Girls
- Savannah Country Day at Stratford Academy
- ECLA at Calvary Day
