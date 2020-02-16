Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — A former police chief in South Carolina likely will avoid jail time for stealing more than $4,600 taken during a drug arrest in his city. Former Eutawville Police Chief Steven Daniel Holloway pleaded guilty earlier this month to misconduct in office and receiving stolen goods. The Times and Democrat of Orangeburg reports the 38-year-old former chief was sentenced to a year in prison, but won't have to serve the time behind bars as long as he completes nine months of probation and pays back the $4,606 he stole. The judge also noted on Holloway's sentencing sheet he cannot work as a law enforcement officer again.