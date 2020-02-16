Local wrestlers shine at state tournament

MACON, Ga. (WTOC) - Several local wrestlers made the podium at the Macon Centreplex for the GHSA Traditional Wrestling State Championship tournament on Saturday.
The Richmond Hill Wildcats finished 3rd overall in the AAAAAA standings, led behind three individual state champions:
- William Shores, 132
- Kamdyn Munro, 152
- Jakeem Littles, 195.
Other State Champions:
- Vidalia’s Thomas Godbee, 195
- South Effingham’s Austin Blaske, 285
- Pierce County’s Todd Carter, 132
