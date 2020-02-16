MCOE reactivating 197th Infantry Brigade at Ft. Benning; 500+ troops expected in summer

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - Hundreds of troops are expected to arrive at Fort Benning this summer.
The Maneuver Center of Excellence is reactivating the 197th Infantry Brigade to meet the demand for infantry soldiers. More than 500 soldiers will be coming to Fort Benning when the brigade is activated.
The current form of the 197th was created at Fort Benning in August 1962 and went on to serve as a training unit to prepare soldiers to fight in Vietnam.
The announcement of the reactivation comes days after the base was not chosen to house a new U.S. Army leadership headquarters.
