Savannah State alumni reflect on love found at Tiger Arena

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Valentine’s Day might have come and gone but Savannah State says love is always in the air at the university.
Jora and Johnny McDonald have been married for almost five years. They’re both SSU alumni and work in the advising office at the university.
“Our students actually say they want that McDonald type of love," says Jora. "Where you find your soul mate here and you get married and have kids.”
Jora says the two met during freshman year. She worked in the campus athletics office in Tiger Arena. That’s the same place where Johnny would meet with his advisor. But their romance didn’t start in undergrad.
“It really wasn’t until graduate school when I was out here," Johnny said. "I was like ‘man, I really like her, I’ve known her for years, and I’m going to see if I can take this to another level’.”
After a few years of dating, Johnny brought Jora back to Tiger Arena. He popped the question in the first place they met.
“It was set up with roses, candles, and a letter in the picture frame," said Jora. "At the very end, it says ‘I have one question for you’ and I turned around and he was down on one knee and it was the sweetest moment ever.”
They two will have been married for five years this September. They’re now the proud parents of their daughter Jada Savannah, named after the university.
“It’s one story I look forward to telling my daughter when she gets older and grandchildren one day," Johnny said. "A story about how their mother and I met here years and years ago and also how we served here at the university.”
