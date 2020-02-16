Showers diminsh tonight, more rain ahead this week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Gloomy weather continues through the afternoon with consistent showers into the evening. Isolated showers linger this evening with temperatures in the 50s. Be careful driving, all of our roadways will remain damp for the rest of the day!
Tybee Tides: 0.8′ 8:33PM | 7.5′ 2:43AM | 0.9′ 9:29AM
Overnight, lows fall near 50 degrees with patchy fog possible early Monday morning. We’ll be mostly cloudy tomorrow with highs in the mid to upper 60s and just a slight chance for an isolated shower. The middle of the week will be warm and unsettled with highs in the lower 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday along with likely showers.
A cold front moves in on Wednesday, ushering in much cooler air overnight into Thursday. Rain is once again likely on Thursday, but highs only make it to the lower 50s. Frosty conditions are then possible Friday and Saturday morning with lows in the low to mid 30s.
This coming weekend looks drier with highs in the upper 50s on Saturday and lower 60s on Sunday.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
