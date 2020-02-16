UNC looks to extend streak vs ND

SENIOR STUDS: Notre Dame has relied heavily on its seniors this year. John Mooney, T.J. Gibbs, Prentiss Hubb and Juwan Durham have collectively accounted for 65 percent of the team's scoring this year and 68 percent of all Fighting Irish points over the last five games.MIGHTY MOONEY: Mooney has connected on 30 percent of the 80 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 7 of 25 over his last five games. He's also converted 63.7 percent of his foul shots this season.