Beach High School’s Coach Hawthorne retiring after 21 seasons

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Longtime Beach head football coach Ulysses Hawthorne tells WTOC he is retiring after 21 seasons.
In a text message Monday morning, Hawthorne confirmed he is retiring from the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System at the end of the school year. He says Beach will hold a press conference officially announcing his retirement in the coming days.
Hawthorne won 76 games in his 21 seasons. In 2011, he led the Bulldogs to the state playoffs for the first time since 1993.
With Hawthorne’s retirement, four Chatham County teams will see head football coaching changes this offseason. Michael Moore was hired at Savannah High, and Jeb Stewart is the new coach at Windsor Forest. The Jenkins job is still vacant after head coach Jason Cameron left to take over the Vidalia program.
