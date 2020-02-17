Chatham Co., Georgia Southern team up to provide more play space for youth athletics

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County will soon be able to accommodate more players for its youth athletic programs thanks to an agreement with Georgia Southern University.
The county is renting additional field and gym space from Georgia Southern.
The county has been using Georgia Southern’s Armstrong Campus gym going on three weeks now for its youth basketball program, which is costing the county around $2,100 to rent. Starting this spring, they will begin renting even more space on Savannah’s southside.
Chatham County Parks and Recreation Director Steve Proper says throughout the last few years, they have seen a significant interest in the youth baseball and softball programs. But the county only has enough space to accommodate so many teams.
With this new agreement with GSU Armstrong, the county will be able to rent field space from the university.
Proper says it’s part of the county's objective to make sure its residents, including its youngest citizens, are living healthy lifestyles.
The county says the basketball program has also grown with interest so they're excited to be using the school's basketball court.
Chatham County also offers a youth soccer program that they can accommodate at their numerous soccer fields located near Eisenhower Drive.
The county says its own sports gym is included in the county’s strategic plan. But until they can find the appropriate funding, they will continue with partnerships like the one with Georgia Southern University.
