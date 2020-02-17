Consider This: New Savannah City Council

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - When Van Johnson became Savannah’s mayor, he promised a transparent city government. The mayor is following through on his promise, at least in one way.
Mayor Johnson led the effort to move one of the two monthly city council meetings to evenings, so people with work or other conflicts would have the opportunity attend the meetings. He also is making parking free in a city garage, so civic responsibility won’t come with a price.
If you decide to take advantage of the mayor’s transparency, you may not like what you see from our newly elected city council.
After nearly costing the city the opportunity to have someone lobby on its behalf earlier this year, the council has voted to put the brakes on a very important, but also very time sensitive search for a new city manager.
Last August, the previous city council voted to narrow down the potential search groups to four. A committee of former city and county managers recommended The Mercer Group be hired. Last week, the council voted against hiring this firm wanting to unnecessarily re-start the selection process.
While this council will make no bigger decision than who becomes our next city manager, not taking the recommendation to hire The Mercer Group is a needless delay.
Consider this: Carl Sagan once famously said, “if you want to make an apple pie from scratch, the first thing you need to do is create a universe” and sadly, I think that’s what it appears our new city council is trying to do.
Not wanting to give their predecessors any credit, this version of the council seems hellbent on undoing things that are already done.
If that turns out to be the case, and they remain too focused on the past, they’ll never successfully move this city into the future.
