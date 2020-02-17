Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 2-17-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Lots of clouds today but only a slight chance for light showers. A warm front will lift north of the area Tuesday. This will bring much warmer temps and better chance for showers. A cold front will moves through the area Wednesday with some scattered showers. Colder air returns Wednesday night. Upper level moisture will continue to stream in front the west Thursday bringing us more rain chances. High pressure finally returns Friday into Sunday.