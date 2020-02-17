Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 2-17-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Lots of clouds today but only a slight chance for light showers. A warm front will lift north of the area Tuesday. This will bring much warmer temps and better chance for showers. A cold front will moves through the area Wednesday with some scattered showers. Colder air returns Wednesday night. Upper level moisture will continue to stream in front the west Thursday bringing us more rain chances. High pressure finally returns Friday into Sunday.
Today will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs 63-68.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows 57-60.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers, highs 72-79.
Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chacne for showers, lows near 60.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, mainly early, highs in the upper 60s.
Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, lows in the mid 40s.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 70% chance for showers, highs in the upper 40s.
Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers early, lows in the upper 30s. Friday will be mostly sunny, highs in the low 50s.
Friday night will be clear and cold, lows in the low 30s.
Saturday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid 50s.
Saturday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 30s.
Sunday will see a mix of sun and clouds with a 10% chance for showers late, highs in the low 60s.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.