First look at Memorial Health’s proposed ER facilities in Pooler, Richmond Hill

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A first look at what Memorial University Medical Center’s freestanding emergency room facilities could look like if approved by the state of Georgia.
News of Memorial Health’s expansion into Richmond Hill and Pooler was revealed last week.
The facilities would be about 12,000 square feet, have specialized equipment and 32 fully trained staff members each.
Memorial Health’s freestanding ER’s will have trauma rooms. They believe this will help bring care to patients quicker.
“The level of care would be the same the quality of physicians and staff would be the same the level of testing cardiac, stroke, cat scans ultrasounds things of that nature that we could do right here at memorial would be taken care of in that facility,” Memorial Health Medical Director of Emergency Services Dr. Jay Goldstein.
Dr. Goldstein says the only difference is it won’t be connected to a hospital. Instead, if a patient needs to be admitted to the hospital for future care, they would be transferred. Dr. Goldstein says right now approximately 20 percent of the patients in their ER are admitted, but these freestanding facilities would help doctors prevent further health concerns.
“You’re getting to that person, you’re saving the muscle, you’re saving the brain that much quicker, so then the transportation will have a little bit more of a relaxed phase of getting that patient taken care of and transferred to another facility because you’ve implemented that level of care and that care plan so much quicker so they might save an hours’ worth of death and dying of cells,” Dr. Goldstein said.
Doctors say this could offload some of the demand at their current ER, but ultimately will benefit patients first.
