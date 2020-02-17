Gov. Brian Kemp appoints new Port Wentworth council member

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - Governor Brian Kemp appointed Honorable Donald H. Hodges as Port Wentworth’s District 1 council member on Monday.
Hodges will fill the term, which ends on Dec. 31, 2022. He succeeds the Honorable Shari Dyal, who resigned.
Port Wentworth’s next council meeting is on Feb. 19.
