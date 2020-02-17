Gov. Brian Kemp appoints new Port Wentworth council member

For the second time in as many months, Port Wentworth’s city council meeting didn’t happen. (Source: WTOC)
By WTOC Staff | February 17, 2020 at 5:13 PM EST - Updated February 17 at 5:18 PM

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - Governor Brian Kemp appointed Honorable Donald H. Hodges as Port Wentworth’s District 1 council member on Monday.

Hodges will fill the term, which ends on Dec. 31, 2022. He succeeds the Honorable Shari Dyal, who resigned.

Port Wentworth’s next council meeting is on Feb. 19.

