Jasper County cracking down on crime in a new way

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office saw a spike in activity this weekend. They say the increased arrests will help prevent crime in the county and make the area safer moving forward.
The sheriff’s office says not only did they make more arrests this weekend, they also saw more activity in drug and weapons seizures.
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is cracking down on crime in a new way. Over the weekend the county made 107 traffic stops, with 11 arrests already confirmed. In one car alone, 3 stolen guns and 3 pounds of marijuana were seized along with other various drugs.
The sheriff’s office says getting these dangerous weapons and illegal drugs off the streets is a result of their new tactic.
They have divided the county into 48 separate communities. At this point, they are focusing in on one or two communities at a time. Putting emphasis on that area to get as many drugs, weapons, and criminals off the street as possible. This weekend the sheriff’s office focused in on Levy.
“This weekend was a lot," said Jake Higgins with Jasper County Communications. "There were a lot of things going on. We had a lot of deputies out working tons of overtime trying to make the community safer. And just through the sheer numbers of deputies out those stops were very fruitful. A lot of arrests, a lot of illegal guns, a lot of stolen guns and that’s where we stand today.”
The sheriff’s office plans to continue using this method as long as they continue to see results. For now they are feeling good about the crime prevention method in Jasper County.
