Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

KENNESAW-NEW DORM
Kennesaw State to build new dorm as student body grows
MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Kennesaw State University is going to build a $37 million residence hall that will open in the fall of 2022 as the university prepares to accommodate its growing student population. According to news outlets, the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia approved the new building on Tuesday. The new dorm will have about 500 units and a mix of single- and double-occupancy rooms. The new dorm would go on the Kennesaw campus.
ROACH INFESTATION-UNIVERSITY
Roach infestation closes Georgia university's student center
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Student complaints of being served moldy bread and finding bugs in mac and cheese at a campus food court led Savannah State University to close its student center. The university said in a statement to news outlets that its student union, closed since Jan. 30, “is in the final stages of cleaning and maintenance” and could reopen within the week. The Savannah Morning News reported that university officials decided to close the building the day before inspectors from the Georgia Department of Public Health arrived. The inspection report said an investigator was told by the general manager from Thompson Hospitality, the campus' food service provider, that the building was being treated for a roach infestation.
COLLEGE-REGIONAL TUITION
Tenn. university to offer tuition discounts in 9 states
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee university plans to offer discounted tuition to students from nine surrounding states. The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports the new regional tuition program will start this fall at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. Under the program, students from Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia would pay about $18,000 a year instead of about $26,000 a year as out-of-state students. University officials say the goal of the new regional tuition program is to attract and retain diverse talent in the area as well as reach enrollment goals laid out for the University of Tennessee system.
OFFICERS ARRESTED
Georgia officers accused of selling accident reports resign
DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — Two police officers in Georgia have chosen to resign instead of being terminated following their arrests last month for allegedly selling accident reports to third parties for profit. DeKalb County Police spokeswoman Michaela Vincent told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Nikko McClinton and Ronald Anderson, were arrested Jan. 30 after authorities learned they were selling crash reports. The men had been on administrative leave with pay. The department announced their resignations late Friday on Twitter. Both men had worked for the department for nine years.
UNPAID FINES-JAIL
Court 'deeply troubled' by woman's jailing over unpaid fines
ATLANTA (AP) — Federal appeals court judges said they were “deeply troubled” that a Georgia municipal court jailed a woman when she couldn't pay a fine for driving without insurance. A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the dismissal of Ziahonna Teagan's claims that her civil rights were violated, but said she could pursue a false imprisonment claim against the city of McDonough, news outlets reported. Harvey Gray, a lawyer who represented the city, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution he'd made the city aware of what the 11th Circuit said about jailing people who couldn't pay fines.
SAVANNAH-IRISH FESTIVAL
Irish Festival a prelude to St. Patrick's Day in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A celebration in Savannah this weekend signals that the city's most popular holiday is drawing near. The Savannah Irish Festival is celebrating its 28th year in Georgia's oldest city this weekend with traditional Irish folk music, special activities for children and food vendors selling smoked brisket, soda bread and other Irish cuisine. The family friendly festival at Savannah's civic center comes a month before St. Patrick's Day, when Savannah holds one of the nation's largest parades celebrating Irish culture. The 2020 parade will be held on March 17, a Tuesday.
GEORGIA BUDGET
House panels reject some Kemp cuts in current Georgia budget
ATLANTA (AP) — Members of the Georgia House of Representatives are rejecting some midyear budget cuts proposed by Gov. Brian Kemp. They say the Republican governor wanted to cut too deeply on some items. Kemp is proposing more than $200 million in midyear reductions in state spending, citing a shortfall in state revenues. House subcommittees on Thursday recommended putting back more than $2.8 million of Kemp's proposed reductions. The full Appropriations Committee is scheduled to vote Tuesday on amendments to the current spending plan. House members on Thursday kept money for five food safety inspectors and two animal industry inspectors in the state Department of Agriculture.
RESTAURANT SHOOTING-REAL HOUSEWIVES
3 shot at eatery owned by Kandi Burruss of 'Real Housewives'
EAST POINT, Ga. (AP) — Three people have been wounded in a Valentine's Day shooting at a restaurant owned by “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss. East Point police tell news outlets that a man entered the Old Lady Gang restaurant just outside Atlanta on Friday night and targeted another man. Two bystanders were also wounded. Police say none of the injuries are life-threatening. Police are looking for the shooter. Old Lady Gang serves Southern food and is owned by Burruss and her husband. The East Point location is one of three in the Atlanta area. Burruss is a singer who became famous as part of Xscape in the 1990s.