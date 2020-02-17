Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — An insurance company magnate and two associates are going on trial on charges they worked to bribe an elected North Carolina regulator. The trial begins Tuesday in Charlotte federal court for Greg E. Lindberg, along with his consultant and a worker at an insurance holding company Lindberg owned. The three are accused of fraud conspiracy and bribery counts related to an alleged scheme of giving up to $2 million in campaign money to help Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey in exchange for Causey pushing aside a senior deputy. Prosecutors say Causey alerted law enforcement about what was happening and helped with the case.