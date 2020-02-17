Lowcountry school holds future chef competition

OKATIE, S.C. (WTOC) - Instead of picking up books, kids at one local school spent the day cooking.
Fifteen elementary students squared off against one another in a Food Network-type cooking completion. This years theme was “re-invent your favorite school lunch.”
The kids got to cook in a real commercial-grade kitchen. That provided the kids a taste of what the future can hold for them and a few life lessons.
“You should be very careful when trying to sautee meatballs because I almost burned myself like four times,” said fifth grader Macy Benson.
“I hope they make a career out of cooking. It’s really fun. And when I’m in high school, I’m going to take culinary which is really nice. And I might be a full time cook when I grow up," said fourth grader Nigel Poulin.
The winner of this years competition was Parker Star. Parker is a fourth grader at Okatie Elementary School.
He whipped up made from scratch zucchini and sweet potato harvest muffins.
