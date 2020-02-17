Man linked to death of S.C. girl graduated from Bluffton High School

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The man linked to Faye Swetliks’ death was a Bluffton High School graduate in 2007.
The small community Coty Taylor lived in is surrounded by streets like Friendship Lane. Children play in their front yard and neighbors stay for 30 or more years.
Those who knew the family say they can’t stop looking for updates. Hoping for the best, fearing the worst.
Taylor has been linked to the death of 6-year-old Faye Swetlik, who vanished from her yard last week and her body was found in a wooded area near her home days later.
Police found the body of 30-year-old Taylor in his home.
Neighbors didn’t want to go on camera out of respect for the family they knew over a decade ago. But for those who knew Taylor’s family, they say they are shocked at the recent events.
Longtime residents say Taylor was quiet, smart, and ambitious. Neighbors recall his interest in robotics and how he seemed to have a good relationship with his three younger siblings. They say even though he seemed to be a bit of a loner, they thought he’d found his niche in science and math.
Autopsy results for both Swetlik and Taylor are expected to be announced on Tuesday, Feb. 18. The results of that autopsy will likely bring answers to both families.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.