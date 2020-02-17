Monday: Stretch of Wetter, Eventually Colder Weather Continues

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under clouds, additional fog has developed this morning. Both clouds and fog are giving this morning a very dreary look. At time, visibility may be very low, especially south of the Altamaha River.
Visibility should begin to improve by 9 a.m. or so.
Temperatures are in the upper 40s and lower 50s out the door this morning; near 60° at noon and temperatures this afternoon peak in the low to mid-60s. Isolated showers are possible, but rain won’t amount to much.
The chance of rain showers increases tonight and early Tuesday morning as temperatures dip back into the 50s. Tuesday is forecast to be a wetter day with rain lingering into Wednesday morning. Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons should be milder; 60s to near 70°.
A cold front moves through Wednesday; much colder wetter weather returns Thursday.
Colder, drier, sunnier air arrives Friday - a freeze is likely by Saturday morning away from the beach.
Have a great day,
Cutter
