Mt. Vernon receives $6,000 safety grant

MOUNT VERNON, Ga. (WTOC) -The City of Mt. Vernon was given a safety grant to help law enforcement and other city employees pay for equipment needed to safely do their jobs.
The $6,000 safety grant paid for equipment used by police daily. That equipment that helps them stay safe while keeping you safe.
The City of Mt. Vernon applies every year for the Georgia Municipal Association Safety and Liability Management grant. With the grant, police officers got new body cameras, protective gear, portable scene lighting and more. The grant also paid for city road barricades and work zone signs. Chief Calvin Burns says all of this is essential for them to do their jobs as best as they can.
“We can’t help the community if we aren’t out there to be seen," said Chief Burns. "We can’t help the community if we can’t get there. This equipment will help us better equip ourselves to help equip the public for what they need.”
The police department has received this grant over the last few years. Chief Burns says it’s important because their equipment needs to be updated every few years.
