Petcare Wellness Center opens at Walmart on Ogeechee Rd.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new walk-in preventative veterinary service center is being offered to pet owners in Savannah.
A VetIQ Petcare Wellness Center opened Monday in the Walmart Supercenter on Ogeechee Road.
The Wellness Center offers pet parents preventive veterinary and wellness services that fit their pets’ needs and lifestyles. A licensed veterinarian is on-site and no appointments are required.
VetIQ Petcare offers the following services:
- Vaccinations
- Diagnostic testing
- Minor medical care
- Well pet exams
- Microchip Pet ID
- Nail Trims
Additionally, VetIQ Petcare will provide pet parents with prescriptions for their pets which can be filled online through the VetIQ pharmacy or in-store at Walmart’s pharmacy
To commemorate Monday’s grand opening, they are offering pet parents a voucher for 50% off their first visit.
Normal hours of operation will be Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
For additional information about VetIQ, click here.
