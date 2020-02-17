Savannah Golf Championship holds media day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The Savannah Golf Championship heated up on Monday when Korn Ferry Tour and tournament officials gathered in Forsyth Park for the event’s annual media day.
Golf was not delayed by a rainy morning, and neither was the march toward Savannah’s professional golf event, which is now just 45 days away.
“For us, when you’re six weeks out, this is a big kickoff to the excitement in the market, ticket sales all that stuff,” said tournament director Cheyenne Overby. "So it’s always nice to have everybody together, everything ready and now we just have some fun. We just spend the next six weeks getting ready and getting into the details and getting ready to see all of our fans.
The Savannah Golf Championship introduced new partners for the third year in Savannah at the tournament’s annual media day and welcomed two of the biggest names that will be part of the Korn Ferry Tour field when the events played at The Landings Deer Creek course the first week of April.
“I have nothing but good vibes when I come here,” said 2019 champion Dan McCarthy. "I’ve always loved the city, even before the golf tournament came here, the Korn Ferry Tour came to town here. So, it’s great to be back.''
Dan McCarthy will be back to defend the Savannah Golf Championship title he earned in 2019. Savannah native Tim O’Neal will once again be part of the field having received a sponsor’s exemption from the tour.
“Hometown guy, played all my golf here, played a lot of tournaments here in Savannah, won the Georgia Open here in Savannah,” said O’Neal. "So, yeah, it definitely means a lot to be able to play at home in front of friends and family.
The 2020 Savannah Golf Championship will be played April 2-5 at The Landings.
