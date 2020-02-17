SCCPSS opens application process for Pre-K Lottery February 18th

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Parents can begin the application for Savannah-Chatham County Public School System’s Pre-K lottery starting Tuesday. They have about 1,400 seats available while close to 3,000 families usually apply. Before the process gets underway, school leaders want you to be prepared and ready to submit your application.
Ms. Xayadeth’s Pre-K students hang on her every word. They are eagerly engaged in her class and show up ready to learn, but the seats are limited.
“Last year we had an extensive waitlist,” said Amanda Drought, SCCPSS Program Manager for Early Childhood Education. “We are requesting from the state for additional classrooms, but we won’t find that out until probably may.”
With about 1,400 spots in 64 classes at 29 schools, nearly 3,000 families enter the Pre-K lottery hoping to be placed into a class. But that can’t happen if you don’t first submit your application on time. They open up for the 2020-2021 school year starting at midnight on February 18th.
“It’s a pretty simple process you just go online and you complete the application,” said Drought. “You’re able to choose up to three schools. One thing parents do need to know if they choose the school that their zoned for that they do get priority at that school.”
The application process for Pre-K is open until February 28th. While there’s no advantage to applying early, you don’t want to miss the window. Parents of students at the Early Learning Center at Henderson Formey Jr. School say filling out the application was simple.
“It was actually pretty easy,” Jermaine Childers, a current Pre-K SCCPSS dad. “Pretty simple, pretty painless. You know you go online slap some information in there and you’re good to go.”
School leaders say the application takes about ten minutes and you can even fill it out on your phone. They have a link that will activate at midnight, but you can also pick up a paper copy at Pre-K school sites and the front reception desk at 208 Bull Street.
Leaders say the process will be easier if you have the right documents ready.
“Number one have that certified birth certificate or we accept a passport,” said Amanda Drought of what families will need to finish the application. “Make sure that your proof of address is current.”
Again, the window to fill out your child's pre-k application begins at February 18th and remains open until the 28th for Chatham County children who are four on or before September 1st of 2020.
The computerized Pre-K lottery is set for April 8th and that’s when parents will start to find out if their child was placed in a class or on a wait list via email.
