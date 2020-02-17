Search for Alamo Plaza Motel shooting suspect continues

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -One man is still on the run after a shooting on Sunday night at the Alamo Plaza Motel on Bay Street.
Police say the suspect left the scene in a gold or silver GMC Yukon with a Harley Davidson sticker in the back window.
Following the recent shooting at the Alamo Motel, Crimestoppers Executive Director Larry Branson says this was just another example of people using guns to solve a problem. He says the violence won’t stop until everyone comes together.
Branson says the ongoing violence is not only a criminal issue but a social issue as well. He says tough conversations need to be had to keep guns out of the hands of criminals.
He says local advocates and residents need to come together as a community and come up with a solution before it gets worse.
Branson says though they have seen more people coming forward, it shouldn’t stop here.
“We’ve already got information about that shooting that occurred, that information has already been forwarded to law enforcement," he said. "People in our community are starting to come forward and are starting to give us information that can help put an end to this.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Savannah Police or Crimestoppers at (912) 234-2020.
