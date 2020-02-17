Statesboro man arrested on charges of child molestation

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A Statesboro man is in custody after two teenagers claim he molested them.
Statesboro Police spoke with a woman and her teenage daughter on Saturday. The daughter told police that 38-year-old Barry Mincey had molested her over the course of several years. A second teenager also identified Mincey as the offender in her case.
Detectives with Statesboro Police say they developed probable cause to arrest Mincey following an interview. Mincey is charged with one count of aggravated child molestation, one count of child molestation, and two counts of enticing a child for indecent purposes.
Anyone with information on this case or Mincey should contact Detective Winskey at 912-764-9911.
