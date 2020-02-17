14th annual Beaufort Film Festival to begin Tuesday

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) -Filmmakers from around the world will make their way to the Lowcountry this week. The Beaufort International Film Festival starts on Tuesday.
This will mark the 14th year of the festival. Co-founder and director Ron Tucker says the once smaller festival saw 16,000 people come into town for the event last year.
This year, the festival will have a new feature for viewers. All feature films will now play at night Wednesday through Saturday. He shared a few other aspects of the festival that make it unique compared to others in the Southeast.
“Most festivals have multiple venues, multiple screenings going on simultaneously," Tucker said. "So when you go to that festival and you have something you want to see, sometimes you want to balance what you see going on at one venue that’s going on at another venue. And one of the most positive things you hear from filmmakers, and one of the most consistent things you hear from filmmakers is we love it that you’re all under one roof. It makes us network with each other, it makes us watch each other’s films. And it makes us sit with an audience of 300+ people. The other thing that makes it different is we don’t do blocks. A lot of film festivals, most film festivals do blocks. They’ll play four or five types of films and then at the end of that, you might have a Q & A. These filmmakers come forward, and the person moderating that may or may not have a personal knowledge of the filmmakers that are there, so the Q & A is a little bit lackluster sometimes. Where ours is different, is our filmmakers are told you’re going to have 10 minutes to talk about your film immediately after your film, regardless of how long your film was.”
Tucker says another unique aspect of the festival that’s helped it to grow is the host city itself.
“And the centerpiece of our festival is Beaufort. We try to make Beaufort the star first," he said. "When the filmmakers come, they see Beaufort before they experience the film festival, so the first impression has got to be positive, which it is as soon as they see the magnificence of the Lowcountry.”
“A few years ago, we had a young filmmaker, an actress, who said, and we used the term over and over, she said you feel ‘the Beaufort hug’ when you’re here. It’s like all of Beaufort just put their arms around the filmmakers, embraced them, made them feel welcome, and we now have that as a tagline on our poster.”
The Beaufort International Film Festival will run starting on Tuesday through Sunday. All screenings will take place at the USC Beaufort Center for the Arts
