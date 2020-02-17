14th annual Beaufort Film Festival to begin Tuesday

“Most festivals have multiple venues, multiple screenings going on simultaneously," Tucker said. "So when you go to that festival and you have something you want to see, sometimes you want to balance what you see going on at one venue that’s going on at another venue. And one of the most positive things you hear from filmmakers, and one of the most consistent things you hear from filmmakers is we love it that you’re all under one roof. It makes us network with each other, it makes us watch each other’s films. And it makes us sit with an audience of 300+ people. The other thing that makes it different is we don’t do blocks. A lot of film festivals, most film festivals do blocks. They’ll play four or five types of films and then at the end of that, you might have a Q & A. These filmmakers come forward, and the person moderating that may or may not have a personal knowledge of the filmmakers that are there, so the Q & A is a little bit lackluster sometimes. Where ours is different, is our filmmakers are told you’re going to have 10 minutes to talk about your film immediately after your film, regardless of how long your film was.”