World-renowned artists on display at 11th annual SCAD deFine Art

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Several world-renowned artists will have their work on display at the SCAD Museum of Art this week at the 11th annual SCAD deFine Art.
This annual program includes exhibits, lectures, performances and much more. The goal of this program is to recognize emerging talent and established artists while giving students and the community an opportunity to experience it all.
All of the events kick off on Tuesday with a block party that you’re invited to! This reception is free and open to the public at the SCAD Museum of Fine Art on Turner Boulevard.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.