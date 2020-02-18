Advance Auto Parts: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $95.9 million.
On a per-share basis, the Raleigh, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of $1.38. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.64 per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.36 per share.
The auto parts retailer posted revenue of $2.11 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.12 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $486.9 million, or $6.84 per share. Revenue was reported as $9.71 billion.
Advance Auto Parts expects full-year revenue in the range of $9.88 billion to $10.1 billion.
Advance Auto Parts shares have dropped 17% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 21% in the last 12 months.
