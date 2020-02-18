Celebrating Black History: Edna Jackson

“Floyd at first asked me to run for alderman when he decided to run for mayor. I didn't want to be an alderman, I wanted to help him in his campaign. He said, ‘No, I want you to run for this seat.’ It was at large, so I said, ‘OK, I’ll try it,’” Jackson said. “I wasn't worried about whether I won or not. We had to get him in as the first African-American mayor, and we did. I lost.”