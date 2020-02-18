Celebrating Black History: Edna Jackson

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - On Dec. 7, 2011, the citizens of Savannah made history by electing the city's first African-American female mayor. Edna Jackson served on city council for years before she became mayor, but that's only one part of her legacy.
From Currytown to City Hall, Jackson is a Savannah native who's spent her entire life fighting for civil rights and serving the community she loves. She grew up int the heart of Savannah, raised by her grandmother, aunt, and uncle, and it was an accidental meeting that led to a lifetime of service.
"My grandmother didn't know what to do with me. I didn't like music, but she put me in dance at West Broad Y, and the NAACP was meeting there,” Jackson said. “I met Mr. Law and [he] started telling us about our history, people I had never heard of, people right here in City of Savannah, and that's how I grew up.”
Westley Wallace Law. The iconic civil rights leader who forever changed Savannah. He became a mentor to Jackson for years to come. In 1960, the fight for equal rights began in Savannah, and Jackson was one of many teenagers on the front lines.
“March 1960, when the kids in North Carolina, sat in the lunch counter,” Jackson said. “We wanted to do the same thing, we had to learn the how, why, and why would we want to do that. Anywhere there was a lunch counter, that's where we as young people were going to sit in.”
And sit in they did, quietly and calmly, despite being harassed.
“People would pour coffee on you, say nasty things, call you the N word. You just had to remember your purpose for being there,” Jackson said.
In 1971 Jackson began her career at Savannah State, where she worked for decades while raising her son, Kevan. In 1995, Floyd Adams ran for mayor, and Jackson got on board.
“Floyd at first asked me to run for alderman when he decided to run for mayor. I didn't want to be an alderman, I wanted to help him in his campaign. He said, ‘No, I want you to run for this seat.’ It was at large, so I said, ‘OK, I’ll try it,’” Jackson said. “I wasn't worried about whether I won or not. We had to get him in as the first African-American mayor, and we did. I lost.”
Three years later she ran again and won, serving as Alderman at Large during Adams' second term. In 2004, she was named Mayor Pro Tem under Otis Johnson. Then, in 2011, it was Jackson's term to make history. She became the City of Savannah's first African-American female mayor.
A moment that was decades in the making for the little girl from Currytown.
Although Jackson lost her re-election campaign in a close runoff, she says everything happens for a reason.
“The Monday before the election, I was in the hospital. I had a heart attack,” Jackson said.
A little more than four years later, she's better than ever. And working harder than ever, still fighting to make Savannah a better place.
“When you're six feet in the ground, that's when I'll slow down. There's much to be done, stories to be told,” Jackson said.
Jackson says her biggest mission right now is sharing these stories with the next generation, so they know Savannah’s rich Civil Rights history but as she said, she’s not slowing down any time soon.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.