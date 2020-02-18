Chatham Co. District Attorney Meg Heap announces she’s running for re-election

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County District Attorney Meg Heap announced she will run for re-election.
Heap is finishing up her second term as Chatham County’s District Attorney and is seeking a third. She was first elected back in 2013.
She says she want’s to continue her work helping the victims of crime and surround herself with a good staff.
“As a District Attorney and leader in my office, is to hire really good prosecutors, and secretaries, and investigators, and advocates and give them the tools that they need to do their job. And they know that I have their back and that I’m supportive of them and I think that’s how a office works. You give them the tools, you hire good people and get out of the way and let them do their job.”
At least two other candidates have announced their bid for District Attorney.
