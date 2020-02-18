Chatham County correctional officer arrested, charged with sexual assault of an inmate

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Chatham County correctional officer has been arrested and charged with sexual assault of an inmate.
Officials say Chatham County Sheriff’s Office Correctional Officer Mareka Austin was arrested by the Internal Affairs and Criminal Investigation Unit Tuesday morning. She is charged with sexual assault by persons with supervisory or disciplinary authority over an inmate.
Sheriff’s Office officials say an investigation was conducted for approximately one week prior to the arrest. They say Austin admitted to having an unprofessional and personal relationship with an inmate and placed money into the inmate’s phone account.
CCSO says officers receive training in regards to inmate fraternization and are reminded on a regular basis that it is against policy and illegal.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.