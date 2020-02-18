Coastal Empire Fair wants help finding new name

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Coastal Empire Fair is asking the public to help them to come up with a new name for the fair.
The fair will open its 71st year at a new location with a new name. Go to their website to submit your idea for their new name.
The person with the winning name will receive two unlimited ride bands for the next five years.
The deadline to send your name in is Mar. 16. The winner will be announced in the end of April.
The fair’s theme is New Horizons, with an expanded view of the future.
The new location will be at 105 Fort Argyle Road.
They say the location offers easier access to more residents and will provide an enhanced layout for rides, games, food, entertainment and more.
