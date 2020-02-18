Couple married for 14 years after meeting at SSU

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Love is in the air at Savannah State University.
The university says Vantrel and Sheri Mainor are just one an example of the countless of love stories started there.
“Something struck me, like could this be the one," said Vantrel Mainor, Savannah State Sweetheart.
Vantrel and Sheri Mainor have been married for 14 years. They say they met at SSU during their freshman honor’s English class in 1998 but didn’t begin dating till their senior year.
“We kept having those real meaningful conversations, the more we talked, the more we found out we had in common,” said Sheri.
After graduation, Sheri says they dated long distance for a few years then married in 2006.
“I’m opening the book and I’m reading the card, behind the card he’s down on his knee, my family is just like you know, anticipating and so when I closed the card, I look down and he’s there on his knee with this massive two and a half carat marque cut diamond," she said.
Now, they have two daughters and both work at SSU. Vantrel says their faith and history with each other helps them appreciate one another and advise students at the university.
“Working at Savannah State University you know at the same time having graduated here, the history that we have we’re able to help other students. I mean we advise an organization together and we do other things - we’ve collaborated together to helped enrich the lives of students," Vantrel said.
The Mainors say by working together they hope they can help enrich the lives of students at SSU.
