Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 2-18-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A warm front will lift north of the area today. This will bring back much warmer temps and keep some showers in the forecast. A cold front will push in front the west Wednesday afternoon. This will bring back cooler air Wednesday night. Moisture will continue to stream in front the southwest through Thursday with showers continuing into Thursday evening. High pressure builds over the area by Saturday night with clear skies and much colder air. Another rain system will impact the area Monday.