Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 2-18-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A warm front will lift north of the area today. This will bring back much warmer temps and keep some showers in the forecast. A cold front will push in front the west Wednesday afternoon. This will bring back cooler air Wednesday night. Moisture will continue to stream in front the southwest through Thursday with showers continuing into Thursday evening. High pressure builds over the area by Saturday night with clear skies and much colder air. Another rain system will impact the area Monday.
Today will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and drizzle, highs 71-78.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, lows 61-64.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers, highs in 67-75.
Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers, lows in the mid 40s.
Thursday will be cloudy with a 90% chance for showers, highs near 50.
Thursday night will see clearing skies, lows in the mid 30s.
Friday will be mostly sunny, highs near 50.
Friday night will clear and cold, lows near 30.
Saturday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid 50s.
Saturday night will be mostly clear, lows in the upper 30s.
Sunday will see a mix of sun and clouds with a 10% chance for a shower late, highs in the low 60s.
Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers late, lows in the low 50s.
Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers, highs in the mid 60s.
