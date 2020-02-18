Effingham, Bulloch, Montgomery counties dealing with flooding

(WTOC) - Residents in Effingham, Bulloch and Montgomery counties are still dealing with flooding.
Some have had to leave their homes and one county is still under a State of Emergency.
Duff Davis lives in Springfield. He says he and his family often drive over Highway 119 and Steel Bridge Boat Landing on the Ogeechee River.
“A couple weeks ago people were out here swimming the water wasn’t even past those trees.”
Now, it’s completely flooded. Davis says he has never seen flooding like this before.
“There’s like vehicles completely submerged in water and it’s usually not this high. The border line where boats would drive in or cars or if you’re just coming out here to swim is completely covered and I don’t even see how people could access their homes.”
Just a couple counties over, areas in Montgomery County are still under a State of Emergency from a week before due to several inches, and in some areas, several feet of flood water.
According to the county’s road superintendent, even though the water has decreased, some areas are still five to six feet deep.
“The south end of the county is still under the mandatory evacuation along with the north end. But the south end has more water on them still. It’s receding very slowly right now," said Milton Fountain.
Fountain also says it’ll take a few days before the water is completely gone.
However, due to rain that’s expected over the next few days, there’s a chance more water will come back into the already flooded areas.
