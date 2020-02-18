Five SCCPSS high schools make state AP Honor Schools list for 2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A congratulations is in order for a few Savannah-Chatham high schools.
The district has five schools on the list of Georgia Advanced Placement (AP) Honor Schools this year.
The list includes the following, according to SCCPSS:
Jenkins High School, New Hampstead High School, and Woodville Tompkins Technical and Career High School were named AP Access and Support schools. Access and Support Schools are schools with at least 30 percent of their AP exams taken by students who identified themselves as African-American and/or Hispanic, and 30 percent of all AP exams earning scores of 3 or higher.
Savannah Arts Academy was named an AP School of Distinction. AP Schools of Distinction are schools with at least 20 percent of the student population taking AP exams and at least 50 percent of all AP exams earning scores of 3 or higher.
Islands High School was named an AP Expansion School. AP Expansion Schools are schools with 25% growth in AP participation from May 2018 to May 2019 and a minimum of 25 students testing in May 2018
Savannah Arts Academy was named an AP Humanities Schools. AP Humanities Schools are schools with a minimum of five students testing in all of the following AP courses: one ELA course, two history/social science courses, one fine arts course and one world language course.
Savannah Arts Academy was named an AP Humanities Achievement School. AP Humanities Achievement Schools are AP Humanities schools (see above definition) with at least 50% of all AP Humanities exams earning scores of 3 or higher.
Jenkins High School and Savannah Arts Academy were named AP STEM Schools. AP STEM Schools are schools with a minimum of five students testing in at least four AP STEM courses (AP Calculus AB, AP Calculus BC, AP Statistics, AP Biology, AP Chemistry, AP Environmental Science, AP Physics 1, AP Physics 2, AP Physics C, AP Computer Science A, AP Computer Science Principles)
Savannah Arts Academy was also named an AP STEM Achievement School. AP STEM Achievement Schools are AP STEM schools (see above definition) with at least 50% of all AP STEM exams earning scores of 3 or higher.
The Georgia Department of Education began recognizing AP Honor Schools in 2008.
There are 255 schools on the list from all of Georgia. Schools are selected by State Superintendent Richard Woods.
