Goodwill of Southeast Georgia holds digital training sessions

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Goodwill of Southeast Georgia received a $50,000 grant through a partnership with Google. The purpose is to bring more digital training to southeast Georgia.
Whether you’re using the internet to apply for a job to digital marketing and cybersecurity, Goodwill of Southeast Georgia is trying to keep up with the changing demand for new skills in the digital world.
In the southeast Georgia area, Goodwill operates 17 stores and employs over 800 associates. They also placed an additional 1,600 people into employment in 2017.
That grant will allow Goodwill of Southeast Georgia to continue to further their job training programs.
Workforce development director Meredith Champagne says that although they are currently in year two of the three-year grant, they just started offering new training classes. They are constantly working with employers looking for what’s going to move people out of poverty and into self-sufficiency, which starts with education.
“It’s so incredibly important even us as an employer people are signing into time and attendance through their mobile phone through an app and so many employers are going to that from point of sales systems at McDonald’s to wherever you’re going and we want to give people the best leg up possible,” Champagne said.
She says the first training session started Monday. The training is free and open to anyone in the community every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.
