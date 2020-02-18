Hampton Co. school districts making progress on consolidation

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The two Hampton County school districts are moving forward with plans to merge or consolidate.
The two Hampton County school districts decided to merge back in August. Six months have gone by, and the district says they’re making progress. Here’s what they’ve done so far.
Summer of 2021 is the deadline for the Hampton County School districts to merge into one organization.
In the six months since the merger was decided, the county has completed a short list of tasks.
They have hired a facilitator for the merge and decided on a name for the new district, which will be the Hampton County School District. They’ve also combined the special education program and the food services program.
So far, not many decisions will directly impact the district’s families. They have yet to decide who the new superintendent will be or how funding will impact the schools. But the South Carolina Board of Education says teachers and students should not be worried.
“This is administrative function, so the schools, the districts that are consolidating should not be fearful that teacher positions are going to be cut or schools are going to be cut down. This is purely administrative in nature," said Ryan Brown with the South Carolina Board of Education.
The State also says Hampton County is expected to be the next county to push the process through the house and senate, and made official by the governors signature.
