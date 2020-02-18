Haverty Furniture: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ Haverty Furniture Cos. (HVT) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $6.1 million.
The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 31 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 40 cents per share.
The residential furniture and accessories retailer posted revenue of $213.8 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $21.9 million, or $1.08 per share. Revenue was reported as $802.3 million.
Haverty Furniture shares have risen slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $20.26, a decrease of 7% in the last 12 months.
