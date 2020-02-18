Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

STEPMOTHER DEATH
Georgia man charged with murder in stepmother's death
MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Georgia police have charged an 18-year-old man in the death of his stepmother, accusing him of pushing her down a flight of stairs. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Austin Perot faces one count of murder after a Feb. 8 domestic altercation at a Marietta home. Arrest warrants accuse Perot of assaulting his stepmother, Malgorzata Bozek, by shoving her down the stairs. Cobb County police say Bozek suffered multiple skull fractures from the fall and was pronounced dead Feb. 9. Perot was initially charged with aggravated battery, but the charge was upgraded to murder after Bozek’s death.
ATLANTA AIRPORT-PARKING
Uber, Lyft rides spur change in Atlanta airport parking plan
Atlanta airport officials say the demand for parking at the airport has declined with the rise of Uber, Lyft and other ride-hailing services. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is shelving plans to demolish and rebuild its decks at the domestic terminal. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the airport developed plans several years ago to double the size of the Terminal South and Terminal North parking decks. But airport officials eventually down-scaled those plans. The decline in demand for airport parking has prompted airport officials to look at maintaining the existing parking decks instead of rebuilding them.
SEVERE WEATHER-MISSISSIPPI
Hundreds still flooded from homes in Mississippi capital
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The swollen Pearl River appears to have crested in Mississippi’s capital of Jackson at just under 37 feet, but Gov. Tate Reeves warned the hundreds of evacuees not to rush back home until they get the all clear. The Pearl is forecast to fall below major flood stage at 36 feet around midnight Tuesday. More problems could arise if heavier-than-forecast rain falls in the next few days. No injuries were reported from the major flooding in central Mississippi and southern Tennessee. As the high water recedes, officials expect to find damaged roads and problems with water and sewage lines. In Savannah, Tennessee, two houses slid down a muddy bluff into the Tennessee River, although its residents had fled earlier.
WALMART-BODY FOUND
Georgia Walmart employees find dead body in store bathroom
FORSYTH, Ga. (AP) — A dead body was found inside the bathroom of a Walmart store in Georgia. Police were trying to determine Monday what happened. News outlets reported Walmart employees made the grisly discovery early Monday morning. Investigators believe the body could have been in the store's bathroom all night. The cause of death wasn't immediately known, and the person's identity wasn't released Monday. Maj. Alexander Daniels with the Forsyth Police Department says the person isn't a Walmart employee, and officials don't know if a crime was involved. The body was being sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab for testing.
KENNESAW-NEW DORM
Kennesaw State to build new dorm as student body grows
MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Kennesaw State University is going to build a $37 million residence hall that will open in the fall of 2022 as the university prepares to accommodate its growing student population. According to news outlets, the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia approved the new building on Tuesday. The new dorm will have about 500 units and a mix of single- and double-occupancy rooms. The new dorm would go on the Kennesaw campus.
ROACH INFESTATION-UNIVERSITY
Roach infestation closes Georgia university's student center
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Student complaints of being served moldy bread and finding bugs in mac and cheese at a campus food court led Savannah State University to close its student center. The university said in a statement to news outlets that its student union, closed since Jan. 30, “is in the final stages of cleaning and maintenance” and could reopen within the week. The Savannah Morning News reported that university officials decided to close the building the day before inspectors from the Georgia Department of Public Health arrived. The inspection report said an investigator was told by the general manager from Thompson Hospitality, the campus' food service provider, that the building was being treated for a roach infestation.
COLLEGE-REGIONAL TUITION
Tenn. university to offer tuition discounts in 9 states
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee university plans to offer discounted tuition to students from nine surrounding states. The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports the new regional tuition program will start this fall at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. Under the program, students from Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia would pay about $18,000 a year instead of about $26,000 a year as out-of-state students. University officials say the goal of the new regional tuition program is to attract and retain diverse talent in the area as well as reach enrollment goals laid out for the University of Tennessee system.
OFFICERS ARRESTED
Georgia officers accused of selling accident reports resign
DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — Two police officers in Georgia have chosen to resign instead of being terminated following their arrests last month for allegedly selling accident reports to third parties for profit. DeKalb County Police spokeswoman Michaela Vincent told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Nikko McClinton and Ronald Anderson, were arrested Jan. 30 after authorities learned they were selling crash reports. The men had been on administrative leave with pay. The department announced their resignations late Friday on Twitter. Both men had worked for the department for nine years.