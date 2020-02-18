Making a Versatile Enchilada Sauce

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Leigh and David Weikert with What’s For Dinner Savannah stopped by the Morning Break kitchen to show how you can make an enchilada sauce that works for more than just enchiladas.
The sauce can also be used as a chili base or to spice up a ranch dip.
Ingredients
- ½ Cup Onion
- 2 Tbsp. Fresh Garlic
- ¼ Cup Chili powder
- 2 Tbsp. Cumin
- Salt To Taste
- ½ Tsp. Oregano
- 1 Cup Chicken Broth
- 16 oz. Tomato Sauce
Directions
- Sauté onions and garlic 4 minutes.
- Add spices and sauté 2 minutes.
- Add chicken broth and tomato sauce
- Cook on low heat for 20 minutes.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.